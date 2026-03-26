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IIT Roorkee Opens COAP 2026 Registration for MTech Admissions, PSU Recruitment via GATE

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2026
15:02 PM

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Summary
COAP serves as a common platform where candidates can view and accept offers from participating institutes and PSUs
Candidates who have qualified GATE in 2026, 2025, or 2024 are eligible to register for COAP 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the registration process for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026, a centralised platform for MTech admissions and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, coap2026.iitr.ac.in.

COAP serves as a common platform where candidates can view and accept offers from participating institutes and PSUs. However, applicants must separately apply to individual institutes such as Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru and various IITs, as well as to PSUs, to be considered for admission or recruitment.

Candidates who have qualified GATE in 2026, 2025, or 2024 are eligible to register for COAP 2026. Applicants must be Indian citizens. In cases where a candidate holds multiple valid GATE scorecards, the one with the higher score or better rank should be used.

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GATE COAP 2026: Important Dates

  • Round 1 (View & Decide): May 11 (10 am) to May 13 (9 am)
  • Final Round (Round 10): June 8 (10 am) to July 10 (9 am)

Participating Institutes

COAP 2026 includes premier institutions such as:

  • IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur
  • IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee
  • Along with newer IITs such as IIT Bhilai, IIT Goa, IIT Jammu, and others.

GATE COAP 2026: Steps to Register

  • Visit the official COAP portal
  • Click on the “Register” link
  • Enter GATE registration number, email ID, and mobile number
  • Create a password and log in
  • Fill in the application form and verify details
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to carefully track offer rounds and deadlines through the COAP portal to secure admission or job offers.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2026
15:21 PM
GATE IIT Roorkee GATE 2026
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