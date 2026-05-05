JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Application Deadline Extended by IIT Roorkee - Has the Exam Date Changed?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
09:29 AM

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has extended the registration deadline for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination.
Candidates have been advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has extended the registration deadline for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, providing additional time for eligible candidates to complete their applications. Students can now register and pay the application fee until 11.59 PM today, May 5.

How to Apply?

To apply, candidates must visit the official JEE Advanced portal (jeeadv.ac.in), and click on the registration link. They need to log in using their JEE Main credentials, fill in the required details, and complete the fee payment. After submission, candidates should download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. To complete the application process, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹3,200 for general category applicants, while female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay ₹1,600.

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Eligibility Criteria

As per the guidelines, candidates must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2026 to be eligible. Applicants should have been born on or after October 1, 2001, with a five-year relaxation applicable to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Additionally, candidates are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. They must have appeared for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026. Those who have previously accepted admission to any Indian Institute of Technology are not eligible to apply.

Candidates have been advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The institute has clarified that the application will be considered successfully submitted only after the payment of the prescribed fee is completed.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination schedule remains unchanged and will be held on May 17 in two shifts. The test will span six hours, divided into two compulsory papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 - each of three hours duration. According to the official timing, Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon, followed by Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Attendance in both papers is mandatory for the final evaluation.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
09:45 AM
JEE Advanced 2026 IIT Roorkee Registration
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