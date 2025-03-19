IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
14:14 PM
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced the results of GATE 2025 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can now check and download their results from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
According to the schedule, GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025. The exam took place on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
