IIT Roorkee Announces GATE 2025 Result at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can now check and download their results from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in According to the schedule, GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced the results of GATE 2025 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can now check and download their results from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

According to the schedule, GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025. The exam took place on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in On the home page, click on the GOAPS applicant portal link Enter the login credentials and submit Check and download the result Keep a printout of the same for future reference

GATE 2025 Result: Direct Link