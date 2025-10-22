Executive MBA

IIT Madras Extends Deadline for Executive MBA Programme Applications- Check Details Here

Posted on 22 Oct 2025
The Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has extended the application deadline for its prestigious Executive MBA (EMBA) programme to October 26, 2025. Interested candidates can apply via the official website: doms.iitm.ac.in/admission/. The application fee is ₹1,500.

The two-year in-person EMBA programme is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals, offering the flexibility of classes on alternate weekends, making it suitable for those looking to upskill without taking a career break. According to IIT Madras, the programme aims to equip professionals with a functional and integrative understanding of contemporary management practices, enabling them to effectively lead modern business organizations.

A distinctive feature of the curriculum is its focus on experiential learning through three capstone projects, where students are required to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired during the course to real-world business problems. These projects are expected to build critical problem-solving, analytical, and decision-making skills.

Eligibility for the programme requires applicants to hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks, along with a minimum of three years of work experience after graduation. The selection process will be held in person at the IIT Madras campus on November 8 and 9, and will include a written aptitude test and a personal interview.

In an official statement, IIT Madras described the EMBA as “a program aimed at training mid-career working professionals to lead a modern business organization,” offering a curriculum that merges academic rigor with practical exposure to contemporary management challenges.

Professionals aspiring to move into leadership roles or deepen their strategic and managerial capabilities are encouraged to apply before the extended deadline.

