IIT Madras, Swayam Plus Launch Free AI Training for Rural School Teachers - Course Details

Summary IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined hands with the Union Education Ministry’s Swayam Plus platform to introduce a free artificial intelligence training programme. The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen digital and technological capabilities among educators at the grassroots level.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined hands with the Union Education Ministry’s Swayam Plus platform to introduce a free artificial intelligence training programme aimed at rural school teachers across India. The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen digital and technological capabilities among educators at the grassroots level.

The certification course, titled “AI for Educators – K12 Teachers”, has been specifically designed for teachers handling classes from I to XII. The 40-hour structured programme focuses on enabling educators to effectively incorporate artificial intelligence tools into classroom instruction, assessment methods, and student engagement practices, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The programme is scheduled to commence on February 5, while the registration window will remain open until January 31. Through this initiative, the foundation aims to support teachers in adopting AI-driven teaching tools that can enhance learning outcomes, while also promoting the ethical and responsible use of emerging technologies within school environments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer at IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, stated that the training has been conceptualised to equip teachers with hands-on AI applications and modern pedagogical approaches, helping them stay prepared for the evolving educational landscape.

The curriculum offers comprehensive exposure to key areas such as generative AI tools, prompt engineering techniques, gamification in education, and AI-assisted lesson planning. In addition, participants will receive training in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and advanced visualization tools to improve classroom interaction and student engagement.

The training sessions will be conducted in English and will conclude with a virtual proctored assessment. As an added incentive, the certification fee will be completely waived for the first 500 rural school teachers who successfully complete the programme.