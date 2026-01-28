artificial intelligence (AI)

IIT Madras, Swayam Plus Launch Free AI Training for Rural School Teachers - Course Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
15:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined hands with the Union Education Ministry’s Swayam Plus platform to introduce a free artificial intelligence training programme.
The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen digital and technological capabilities among educators at the grassroots level.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined hands with the Union Education Ministry’s Swayam Plus platform to introduce a free artificial intelligence training programme aimed at rural school teachers across India. The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen digital and technological capabilities among educators at the grassroots level.

The certification course, titled “AI for Educators – K12 Teachers”, has been specifically designed for teachers handling classes from I to XII. The 40-hour structured programme focuses on enabling educators to effectively incorporate artificial intelligence tools into classroom instruction, assessment methods, and student engagement practices, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The programme is scheduled to commence on February 5, while the registration window will remain open until January 31. Through this initiative, the foundation aims to support teachers in adopting AI-driven teaching tools that can enhance learning outcomes, while also promoting the ethical and responsible use of emerging technologies within school environments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balamurali Shankar, Chief Knowledge Officer at IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, stated that the training has been conceptualised to equip teachers with hands-on AI applications and modern pedagogical approaches, helping them stay prepared for the evolving educational landscape.

The curriculum offers comprehensive exposure to key areas such as generative AI tools, prompt engineering techniques, gamification in education, and AI-assisted lesson planning. In addition, participants will receive training in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and advanced visualization tools to improve classroom interaction and student engagement.

The training sessions will be conducted in English and will conclude with a virtual proctored assessment. As an added incentive, the certification fee will be completely waived for the first 500 rural school teachers who successfully complete the programme.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
15:26 PM
artificial intelligence (AI) IIT Madras Training Programme rural schools school teachers Union education ministry
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Reschedules NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025; Know Revised Date Inside

APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qua. . .

Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Her. . .

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Introduces Changes in Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Question Pattern - Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Reschedules NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025; Know Revised Date Inside

APPSC

APPSC Releases Tentative Selection List for Group 2 Services 2023; 891 Candidates Qua. . .

Gujarat government

GSEB Releases HSC Science Hall Ticket 2026 for Practical Exams; Get Download Link Her. . .

HPBOSE

HPBOSE Introduces Changes in Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 Question Pattern - Details

NEET PG

BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List 2025; 833 Candidates Eli. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET-PG 2025 Row: SC to Hear Plea on Non-Disclosure of Answer Keys and Question Paper. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality