First IIT to Offer MD Programme? IIT Kharagpur Submits Proposal to NMC; Key Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has formally applied to the National Medical Commission to introduce a postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme. If the proposal receives approval from the Centre, IIT Kharagpur could become the first Indian Institute of Technology to offer a postgraduate medical programme.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has formally applied to the National Medical Commission to introduce a postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme, marking a significant step towards expanding its academic offerings into the medical education domain.

If the proposal receives approval from the Centre, IIT Kharagpur could become the first Indian Institute of Technology to offer a postgraduate medical programme. Confirming the development, institute director Suman Chakraborty stated, according to PTI, that the application process has been initiated ahead of the March 31 deadline, and the institute is currently awaiting a response from the concerned authorities.

The proposed MD programme is expected to begin with an intake of 20 seats. While the Ministry of Education has reportedly supported the initiative, the final approval will be determined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as the proposal involves coordination between multiple ministries.

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To support the new programme, IIT Kharagpur has already appointed 20 qualified doctors who will be responsible for teaching and training students enrolled in the MD course. However, the institute has not provided a definitive timeline for the launch, noting that the schedule will depend on the approval process by regulatory authorities.

The proposal to introduce the MD programme was initially presented before the institute’s Board of Governors on September 23, 2025, where it received approval to proceed further.

According to senior officials, students enrolled in the programme will receive clinical training at the institute’s healthcare facilities, including the Dr B C Roy Multi Specialty Medical Research Centre and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital. Admissions to the programme will be conducted through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The institute is also working on expanding its healthcare infrastructure. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital is set to be upgraded into a 220-bed in-patient department (IPD) facility under a mission-mode project, aimed at providing advanced healthcare services to students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community.

The move reflects IIT Kharagpur’s broader vision to integrate engineering, technology, and medical sciences, potentially setting a precedent for interdisciplinary education within India’s premier technical institutions.