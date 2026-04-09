GATE

IIT Kharagpur Opens Admissions for PhD Programmes; Introduces High-Value Fellowship for GATE 2026 Toppers

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
14:46 PM

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Summary
Interested applicants can submit their forms through the institute’s official website
The rolling system ensures that applications are reviewed periodically, offering flexibility to candidates who may have missed fixed admission cycles

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has announced the opening of applications for its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes across multiple disciplines, adopting a rolling admission process that allows candidates to apply throughout the year.

Interested applicants can submit their forms through the institute’s official website. The rolling system ensures that applications are reviewed periodically, offering flexibility to candidates who may have missed fixed admission cycles.

The institute is accepting applications under several categories, including Regular with Institute Assistantship, Individual Fellowships such as CSIR, UGC, DBT, ICMR and INSPIRE, as well as Sponsored candidates and Working Professionals.

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In a significant development, IIT Kharagpur has introduced the Director’s Platinum Jubilee Excellence PhD Fellowship (DPEF) for candidates appearing in GATE 2026. Those securing a position among the top 50 ranks and choosing to pursue their PhD at the institute will be eligible for the fellowship. Selected scholars will receive ₹80,000 per month for the first two years and ₹90,000 per month for the next three years, subject to meeting admission requirements.

PhD programmes are being offered in a wide range of areas, including engineering, technology, sciences, architecture and regional planning, humanities and social sciences, rural development, law, public policy, management, and medicine. Admissions for reserved categories will be conducted in accordance with Government of India norms.

According to the institute, applications will be processed at least once every quarter by the respective academic departments. Applications that are not immediately considered will remain active for evaluation in subsequent cycles.

IIT Kharagpur PhD Admission 2026: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official IIT Kharagpur admissions portal
  • Review the PhD information brochure for eligibility criteria
  • Register and fill out the online application form
  • Upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee (₹1,000 for UR/OBC/EWS/Transgender; ₹500 for SC/ST/PwD/Women)
  • Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference

The move is expected to make PhD admissions more accessible and flexible, while the newly introduced fellowship aims to attract top-performing candidates from across the country.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
14:49 PM
GATE IIT Kharagpur PhD courses
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