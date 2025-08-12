TS EDCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released - Steps and Admission Update

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS/TG EDCET) 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS/TG EDCET) 2025 phase 1 seat allotment results. Candidates can now check their allotment status on the official website by entering their hall ticket number and rank details.

College reporting for phase 1 has already commenced and will continue until August 14, 2025.

Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official admissions website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the ‘candidate allotment’ link on the homepage.

Log in with your hall ticket number and rank.

The allotment status will be displayed.

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges with the required documents to confirm admission to the BEd programme. The seat allotment has been made based on reservation norms, categories, merit, and rank secured in the entrance exam.

According to the schedule, classes for the new academic session will commence on August 18, 2025. Registered candidates will receive SMS alerts notifying them of their selection status. It is important for all candidates to adhere strictly to the counselling timeline to secure their admission.