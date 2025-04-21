JEE Advanced 2025

IIT Kanpur to open JEE Advanced 2025 Registration Window on 23 April- Important Dates Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
16:30 PM
Representative Image

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is ready to open the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 registration window for JEE Main qualified candidates on April 23 at 10 am. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam at jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the application window will close on May 2, at 11:59 pm. The deadline for fee payment is May 5, 11:59 pm.

JEE Advanced 2025: Important Dates

Online registration for JEE Advanced for JEE Main qualified candidates: April 23 to May 2

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 5

JEE Advanced 2025 admit card available for downloading: May 11 to May 18 (till 2:30 pm)

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing: May 17

JEE Advanced 2025 exam: May 18 (paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm, paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Copy of candidate responses: May 22

Provisional answer key: May 26

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 26 to 27 (5 pm)

JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key and result: June 2

Candidates must note that the JEE Advanced 2025 application fee (Indian nationals) is Rs 1,600 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,200.

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2025
16:43 PM
JEE Advanced 2025
