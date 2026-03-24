IIT

IIT Jammu to Begin MTech Admissions 2026 on March 28; Applications Close April 15

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2026
15:42 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the institute. The last date for submitting the application form is April 15, 2026
The programmes offered include multiple engineering disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and other specialised fields

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has announced that applications for its Master of Technology (MTech) programmes for the 2026–27 academic session will open on March 28, 2026.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the institute. The last date for submitting the application form is April 15, 2026. The institute has confirmed that the entire application process will be conducted online.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates must pay Rs 200.

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The programmes offered include multiple engineering disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and other specialised fields.

As per eligibility criteria, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks (55% for reserved categories) along with a valid GATE score. For Civil Engineering, a minimum of 65% marks (60% for reserved categories) is required.

Applicants are also required to register on the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) before filling the IIT Jammu application form, and a valid COAP registration number is mandatory.

The institute has stated that candidates may choose up to two specialisations in a single application. The final selection process may include a written test and/or interview, depending on the programme, with at least 70% weightage given to the GATE score.

IIT Jammu also noted that students submitting provisional certificates must provide their final degree certificate within 15 days of commencement of classes, failing which scholarship benefits will be withheld until document submission is completed.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2026
15:43 PM
IIT IIT Jammu MTech Admission Open
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