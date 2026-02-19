IIT JAM 2026 Response Sheet Released; Candidates Asked to Save Copy for Score Estimation

Summary The response sheet provides detailed information including the test paper code, examination code, question IDs, options selected by the candidate, and the marking scheme While this document is not the official result, it serves as a vital tool for aspirants to cross-verify their answers against the official answer key once released and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final results

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the IIT JAM 2026 response sheet on the official examination portal, jam2026.iitb.ac.in, enabling candidates who appeared for the exam to download their individual response sheets.

The response sheet provides detailed information including the test paper code, examination code, question IDs, options selected by the candidate, and the marking scheme. While this document is not the official result, it serves as a vital tool for aspirants to cross-verify their answers against the official answer key once released and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final results.

IIT JAM Response Sheet 2025: Steps to Download

Open the official JAM 2026 website (jam2026.iitb.ac.in) On the homepage, locate and click on the tab “JAM 2026 exam responses" Log in with your registered email and password Submit the credentials to access your account Select “Download Response Sheet” Save a copy for future reference and score estimation