Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

IIT JAM 2025: Provisional Answer Key Tomorrow at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:03 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2025 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in
As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on February 14 and the objection window will also open on the same date

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is expected to issue IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key tomorrow, February 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2025 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the answer key will be released on February 14 and the objection window will also open on the same date. The last date to raise an objection is February 20, 2025. JAM 2025 took place on February 2, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- jam2025.iitd.ac.in
  2. Click on IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed
  5. Check the answer key and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
17:04 PM
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key
