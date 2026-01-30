Admit Card

IIT Guwahati Revises GATE 2026 Exam Centre for Centre 2082; Updated Admit Card Available

Posted on 30 Jan 2026
17:16 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can download the revised admit card from the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in using their enrolment ID and password
The GATE 2026 examination for MTech admissions will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, across more than 200 cities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced a change in the GATE 2026 exam centre for candidates allotted centre number 2082. Candidates can download the revised admit card from the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in using their enrolment ID and password.

According to the official IIT Guwahati notice, “The name and address of centre number 2082 have been changed. Candidates are advised to download the revised admit card for centre number 2082 from the GOAPS portal.”

The GATE 2026 examination for MTech admissions will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, across more than 200 cities, coordinated by eight zonal IITs. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted in two shifts:

  • Forenoon: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
  • Afternoon: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

The three-hour GATE 2026 exam will consist of 30 questions in English and is conducted for admissions to MTech programmes in IITs and other engineering institutions.

GATE Admit Card 2026: How to Download

  1. Visit the GOAPS portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. Click on the “GATE 2026 Admit Card” link on the homepage
  3. Enter your enrolment ID and password
  4. The revised admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference
Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
17:17 PM
Admit Card GATE GATE 2026
