GATE 2026 Scorecard Released, Download Portal Activated - Check AIR, Marks and Validity

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has published the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has published the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, by logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

The scorecards have been issued on March 27, nearly a week after the declaration of results on March 19, 2026. Qualified candidates can use their GATE scores for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in engineering and technology, securing fellowships, or applying for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The GATE 2026 scorecard contains key details such as marks obtained, GATE score out of 1000, qualifying marks, and the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR). Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.

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To download the scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the result link, enter their login credentials, and download the document for future reference. Aspirants are encouraged to save multiple copies of their scorecards to avoid inconvenience later.

The scorecards will be available for free download until May 31, 2026. After this period, candidates can still access their scorecards until December 31, 2026, by paying a fee of ₹500. From January 1, 2027 onwards, scorecards will no longer be issued to qualified candidates.

The validity of the GATE 2026 scorecard is three years from the date of result declaration, making it a crucial document for higher education admissions and job opportunities.

Find the direct download link here.