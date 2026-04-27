Workshop

A Step into the Future of AI: An Intensive Workshop on Machine Learning with Generative AI

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
10:55 AM
An workshop on Machine Learning with Generative AI

An workshop on Machine Learning with Generative AI

Artificial intelligence is no longer the future, it is the present, shaping industries and careers alike. Keeping this in mind, Bhawanipur Global Campus, School of Advanced Computing conducted an insightful workshop on Machine Learning with Generative AI, offering students an in-depth understanding of artificial intelligence through a three-hour intensive session.

The workshop was led by expert speakers Hemant Mandal, Business Head at Vizztal Academy, and Vikash Kumar, Data Science and AI Executive at Vizztal Academy. Bringing with them a wealth of industry experience, the speakers delivered valuable insights into the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Attendees actively participated in the workshop, engaging in discussions that enriched their overall learning experience. The session inspired students to explore the vast potential of AI-driven technologies and proved to be both engaging and informative, offering valuable learning opportunities.

Through initiatives like this, Bhawanipur Global Campus continues to encourage a culture of innovation and learning, preparing students to stay ahead in an increasingly technology-driven world.

This article has been produced on behalf of Bhawanipur Global Campus by ABP digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
10:55 AM
Workshop machine learning Artificial Intelligence
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