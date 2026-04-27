Goa Board SSC Result 2026 Declared, Girls Outperform Boys: Re-evaluation Dates Out for Class 10

Summary The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the results of the SSC Public Examination March 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their scorecards through the official websites, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially announced the results of the SSC Public Examination March 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can now access their scorecards through the official websites, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 94.51%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state. In addition to the official portals, candidates can also check their results via DigiLocker and SMS services, providing multiple convenient access options.

The SSC examinations were conducted between March 13 and April 9, 2026, across 32 centres in Goa. A total of 20,659 regular students had registered for the exam, including 10,819 boys and 9,840 girls. In terms of performance, 10,072 boys successfully cleared the examination, achieving a pass percentage of 94.37%, while 9,414 girls passed with a higher success rate of 96.51%. The data indicate that girls marginally outperformed boys this year.

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To check their results online, students need to visit the official website and click on the SSC Public Examination March 2026 Result link. They must then enter details such as seat number, school index number, registration ID, date of birth, and complete the security verification process to view and download their provisional marksheet.

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. Meanwhile, schools will be able to download consolidated result sheets from the school login portal starting April 28. The board will announce the schedule for the distribution of original marksheets separately, which students must collect from their respective schools.

For those seeking review or verification of their results, the board has outlined a structured process. Applications for photocopies of answer sheets can be submitted through schools at a fee of ₹350 per subject, while mark verification in absentia costs ₹100 per subject. The deadline for both services is May 2, 2026. Re-evaluation of answer scripts is available at ₹700 per subject, with applications accepted until May 11, 2026. It is important to note that students opting for photocopy or re-evaluation cannot apply for mark verification in absentia. However, if any unchecked answers are identified during photocopy verification, they will be re-evaluated without additional charges. The board has clarified that no requests will be entertained after the specified deadlines.

Students placed under categories such as “Needs Improvement,” “ATKT,” or those who missed appearing in any subject will have the opportunity to take supplementary examinations. These exams are scheduled to commence from June 6, 2026, offering candidates a chance to improve their scores.