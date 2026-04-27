IMU CET 2026 Registration Deadline Revised - Check Updated Schedule and Application Guidelines

Summary The Indian Maritime University has extended the registration deadline for the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026. As per the official schedule, the IMU CET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 24.

The Indian Maritime University has extended the registration deadline for the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMU CET) 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete their application process until April 28, 2026, through the official website, imu.edu.in.

The extension provides aspirants with additional time to apply for admission to various programmes, including BTech, MSc, and PhD courses offered by the university. Candidates who have not yet registered are advised to complete the process within the revised timeline to avoid missing the opportunity.

Application Process

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To apply for IMU CET 2026, candidates must visit the official website and click on the “IMU CET 2026” link. They need to register by providing basic details to generate login credentials. After logging in, applicants are required to fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format, and pay the applicable fee. Once submitted, candidates should download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Regarding the application fee, candidates belonging to General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories are required to pay ₹200, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need to pay ₹140 for the general application process. For BTech admissions specifically, the application fee is ₹1,000 for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates, and ₹700 for SC and ST candidates.

As per the official schedule, the IMU CET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 24 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM. The admit cards for the entrance test are expected to be released approximately one week prior to the examination date.