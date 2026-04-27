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Uttarakhand Heatwave: Extreme Temperature Forces School Shutdown in Dehradun Today; What Next?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
10:20 AM

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Summary
Authorities in Dehradun have ordered the closure of schools and anganwadi centres today, April 27, following a heatwave warning.
The decision comes amid rising temperatures across the plains of Uttarakhand, with conditions remaining significantly above normal levels.

Authorities in Dehradun have ordered the closure of schools and anganwadi centres today, April 27, following a heatwave warning issued by the India Meteorological Department. The decision comes amid rising temperatures across the plains of Uttarakhand, with conditions remaining significantly above normal levels.

According to the Meteorological Centre’s latest bulletin, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, which is approximately five degrees higher than the seasonal average. Among other regions, Pantnagar registered the highest temperature in the state at 39.8 degrees Celsius, while Mukteshwar and New Tehri also reported above-normal temperatures of 28.5 degrees Celsius.

In response to the extreme weather conditions, Savin Bansal issued an official directive mandating the closure of all educational institutions, including schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as anganwadi centres, for the day. The move is aimed at safeguarding students from exposure to excessive heat.

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The weather bulletin further noted that no rainfall was recorded across major observation stations between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM, contributing to the persistent dry and hot conditions. Authorities have indicated that temperatures are unlikely to show significant changes over the next one to two days. However, a gradual decline of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is expected over the following three to four days.

Meanwhile, isolated areas in districts such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh may experience light rainfall, thunderstorms, or snowfall at higher altitudes above 4,400 metres. In contrast, most other parts of the state are expected to continue witnessing dry weather.

For Dehradun, the forecast predicts clear to partly cloudy skies, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and may take further measures if extreme conditions persist.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
10:21 AM
school closure Heatwave Dehradun Uttarakhand government
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