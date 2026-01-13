IIT Guwahati

GATE 2026 Admit Card Released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
15:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card on January 13. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in using their login credentials.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15. The results are scheduled to be declared on March 19, 2026. The examination will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) in two sessions per day across more than 200 cities, coordinated by eight zonal IITs.

GATE is conducted for admission to MTech and other postgraduate engineering programmes offered by the IITs and several other engineering institutions across the country.

GATE 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. Click on the GATE 2026 Admit Card link on the homepage
  3. Log in using your enrolment ID or email ID and password
  4. The admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Check details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre and venue address
  6. Download and take a printout of the admit card

Candidates must carry a printed A4-size copy of the GATE 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre. Failure to produce the required documents may result in denial of entry.

Applicants are advised to verify all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of discrepancies.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
15:48 PM
IIT Guwahati Admit Card GATE GATE 2026
