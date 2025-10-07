IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Again; Check Last Date To Apply Here

Summary Aspirants can now apply on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in — until the end of today, October 7, 2025 The extended deadline allows candidates to complete their registration and fee payment without incurring additional charges

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has once again extended the GATE 2026 registration deadline, giving candidates one final opportunity to submit their application forms without a late fee. Aspirants can now apply on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in — until the end of today, October 7, 2025.

This last-minute extension comes in response to multiple requests from students who had missed the initial deadlines. Interestingly, this is despite the organizing body earlier stating that no further extensions would be provided.

The update was shared on the official GATE X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Due to several requests from candidates, the regular period of registration (without late fee) has been extended till tonight (October 07, 2025). Candidates are requested to complete the payment process as early as possible.”

The extended deadline allows candidates to complete their registration and fee payment without incurring additional charges. Those who miss today’s deadline will need to pay a late fee to apply during the extended period, if such a provision is offered.

Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati has also addressed concerns regarding a possible clash between GATE 2026 and the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2026, which is scheduled for February 8, 2026. The institute has assured aspirants that adjustments will be made to avoid any scheduling conflicts, as some GATE papers were initially planned for the same date.

Candidates are urged to act promptly and complete their registration by tonight to avoid the late fee and ensure timely processing of their applications.