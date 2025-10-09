IIT Guwahati Closes GATE 2026 Late Fee Registration Today; Apply at goaps.iitg.ac.in

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official GATE 2026 website at goaps.iitg.ac.in Candidates registering today will need to pay the late fee, which is Rs 1,500 for female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category applicants. All other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,500

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 registration process with a late fee today, October 9. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their registration on the official GATE 2026 website at goaps.iitg.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts each day—the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates registering today will need to pay the late fee, which is Rs 1,500 for female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category applicants. All other candidates are required to pay Rs 2,500.

In a recent new update, IIT Guwahati has also released the GATE 2026 two-paper combination list, enabling applicants to choose a second subject paper in addition to their primary one. Candidates must select both papers only from the officially approved combinations to be eligible.

Applicants facing issues or discrepancies while filling out the GATE 2026 application form can reach out to the helpdesk via the official helpline numbers: 022-2576 7068 and 022-2572 4054.

The GATE exam is a crucial gateway for postgraduate engineering admissions and public sector jobs, and timely registration is essential for all aspiring candidates.