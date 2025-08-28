GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration Begins at gate2026.iitg.ac.in - Direct Link and Major Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
15:29 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially activated the GATE 2026 application form today, August 28, for MTech and PhD admissions. Eligible candidates can now register online through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) by visiting the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is September 28, 2025, while the extended deadline with late fees is October 9, 2025. The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘application portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Register on GOAPS to generate an enrollment ID and password.
  • Fill in exam, personal, academic, and communication details.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Confirm the declaration and submit the form.
  • Download and print the application for future reference.

Application Fees Per Paper

  • Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1000 (regular), ₹1500 (extended)
  • All other candidates (including foreign nationals): ₹2000 (regular), ₹2500 (extended)

This year, IIT Guwahati has revised the GATE application fees and introduced a new sectional paper, Energy Science (XE-I), under Engineering Sciences.

Applicants are advised to complete their registration within the given deadlines to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
15:30 PM
GATE 2026 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Guwahati Registration
