AILET 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration through the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in The AILET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 today, November 13. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration through the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The AILET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM. The exam will be held for admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic session 2026–27.

According to the official schedule, the application form window will remain open until 11:59 PM tonight, while the last date to pay the registration fee is November 14, 2025, till 8 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

AILET 2026: Application fee

General (Open) Category: ₹3,500

SC, ST, PwD Candidates: ₹1,500

Below Poverty Line (BPL) Applicants: Exempted from registration fee

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks (42% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST categories). Students appearing for Class 12 in 2026 are also eligible to apply.

AILET 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Click on “Click here to register for AILET 2026” Register using your name and email ID Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates who have already registered are advised to update their test preferences and verify all details, including personal information, photograph, and scanned signature, by 8 AM on November 14, 2025.

For more information and to register, visit the official website — https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.