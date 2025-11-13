National Law University

AILET 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Nov 2025
13:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration through the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
The AILET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 today, November 13. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration through the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The AILET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM. The exam will be held for admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic session 2026–27.

According to the official schedule, the application form window will remain open until 11:59 PM tonight, while the last date to pay the registration fee is November 14, 2025, till 8 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

AILET 2026: Application fee

  • General (Open) Category: ₹3,500
  • SC, ST, PwD Candidates: ₹1,500
  • Below Poverty Line (BPL) Applicants: Exempted from registration fee

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks (42% for OBC and 40% for SC/ST categories). Students appearing for Class 12 in 2026 are also eligible to apply.

AILET 2026: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. Click on “Click here to register for AILET 2026”
  3. Register using your name and email ID
  4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates who have already registered are advised to update their test preferences and verify all details, including personal information, photograph, and scanned signature, by 8 AM on November 14, 2025.

For more information and to register, visit the official website — https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Last updated on 13 Nov 2025
13:26 PM
National Law University AILET 2026 Registration Date
Similar stories
Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announc. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today; Latest Updates, Exam Timings Here

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

NBEMS

NBEMS Revises Accreditation Criteria & Process for Several Courses! Check All Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
St Xavier's College

Exhult’25 Chapter 2 Inspires Young Innovators at St Xavier’s Raghabpur Campus

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court Cancels ASO Main Exam: Fresh Date and Subject-Wise Schedule Announc. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Today; Latest Updates, Exam Timings Here

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to Close IIT JAM 2026 Extended Correction Window Today- Get Link Here

NBEMS

NBEMS Revises Accreditation Criteria & Process for Several Courses! Check All Details

college events

After College Celebrates First Anniversary with the Launch of All India Performance A. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality