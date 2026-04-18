IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Launches Multi-Phase Changemaking Programme for Class 10-12 Students; Opens Application

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2026
13:02 PM
IIT Delhi

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has introduced a multi-phase changemaking programme aimed at science stream students from Classes 10 to 12.
The programme is being jointly offered by the Tale of Humankind Foundation and IIT Delhi’s Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has introduced a multi-phase changemaking programme aimed at science stream students from Classes 10 to 12. The initiative is designed to help young learners develop the ability to identify real-world challenges and create practical, impactful solutions under expert guidance.

The programme is being jointly offered by the Tale of Humankind Foundation and IIT Delhi’s Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives. Interested students can apply through the official programme website.

The curriculum blends online learning with hands-on experiences, including on-campus immersion, fieldwork, and project execution. It focuses on equipping students with skills in research, design thinking, and problem-solving, while encouraging them to address social challenges and implement meaningful solutions.

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The programme is structured into four phases. The first phase, scheduled from April 28 to May 4, will be conducted online. During this phase, students will be introduced to real-world issues and will begin developing initial ideas through guided sessions on research methodologies and execution strategies.

The second phase, titled “Deep Dive at IIT Delhi,” will be held on campus from May 18 to May 22. Around 200 selected participants will be invited to IIT Delhi, where they will refine their ideas, explore laboratory facilities, and receive mentorship from faculty members and industry experts to develop viable solutions.

The third phase will run from June to November 2026, focusing on real-world implementation. Participants will test their ideas with actual users, refine them based on feedback, and work towards generating measurable impact over time.

The final phase, scheduled for December 2026, will conclude the programme with a showcase of projects. The top 20 participants will be recognised for their innovation, execution, and real-world impact, and will present their work and learning journey.

Through this initiative, IIT Delhi aims to nurture innovation and problem-solving skills among school students, preparing them to become future changemakers capable of addressing societal challenges effectively.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2026
13:08 PM
IIT Delhi Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) School students
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