IIT Delhi Invites Applications for Healthcare Industry 5.0 Programme - Deadline and Course Details

Summary The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced admissions for the third batch of its Executive Programme in Healthcare for Industry 5.0. The programme has been launched at a time when healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, automation, and human-centred innovation to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced admissions for the third batch of its Executive Programme in Healthcare for Industry 5.0, aimed at equipping professionals with the skills required to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of technology-enabled healthcare. The programme has been launched at a time when healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, automation, and human-centred innovation to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

Applications for the latest batch will remain open until June 30, 2026, while classes are scheduled to commence on August 22, 2026. The six-month programme will be delivered entirely through live online sessions, enabling working professionals from different parts of the country to participate without interrupting their careers. Sessions will be conducted every Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm through a direct-to-device learning format.

The announcement comes amid significant growth in India's digital healthcare ecosystem. Industry estimates indicate that the country's digital health market, valued at approximately USD 14.50 billion in 2024, is projected to expand substantially over the coming years and could reach nearly USD 106.97 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory is being driven by initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, increasing adoption of telemedicine, expansion of digital health records, and broader integration of technology across healthcare delivery systems.

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The executive programme has been designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of emerging technologies and their applications in healthcare. The curriculum covers healthcare fundamentals, healthcare operations management, pharmaceutical systems, drug delivery mechanisms, big data analytics, Industry 4.0 concepts, Industry 5.0 applications in healthcare, risk management practices, regulatory frameworks, and a capstone project aimed at practical implementation of acquired knowledge.

Participants will also gain exposure to a wide range of advanced technologies that are reshaping healthcare globally. These include artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, collaborative robotics or cobotics, augmented and virtual reality technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, additive manufacturing, and blockchain-based healthcare solutions. The programme seeks to help professionals understand how these technologies can be integrated into healthcare systems to enhance efficiency, patient safety, and clinical outcomes.

Speaking about the initiative, Dinesh Kalyanasundaram, Programme Coordinator and Associate Professor at the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, highlighted the growing need for professionals who can bridge the gap between healthcare expertise and technological innovation. He noted that the future of healthcare will be shaped by individuals capable of combining clinical knowledge, engineering principles, and intelligent technologies to improve healthcare delivery, while ensuring that human expertise remains central to the transformation envisioned under Industry 5.0.

The programme is open to candidates holding a bachelor's degree in science, engineering, or medical disciplines, including MBBS, Pharmacy, Nursing, BDS, and equivalent qualifications. Applicants must have secured at least 50 per cent marks or a minimum CGPA of 5.0 in their qualifying degree. Upon successful completion of the programme and fulfillment of the prescribed academic requirements, participants will receive an e-certificate issued by the Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi.

The total programme fee has been set at ₹1,30,000 plus applicable GST, while applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 plus GST during the registration process. The programme is being offered in collaboration with Jaro Education, which serves as the learning support partner.

Designed for professionals working in healthcare, MedTech, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, healthcare operations, and related sectors, the programme aims to prepare participants for leadership roles in a healthcare ecosystem increasingly driven by digital transformation and intelligent technologies.