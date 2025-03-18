IIT Delhi announced IIT JAM Results 2025 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can now check and download their results on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 24, 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi announced the IIT JAM Results 2025 today, March 18, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can now check and download their results on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 24, 2025. The submission of application form for admission on JOAPS portal will be conducted from March 26 to April 9, 2025. Display of invalid category candidates list will be shared on JAM 2025 Website on May 08, 2025, and the first allotment list will be declared on May 26, 2025.

IIT JAM Results 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to check IIT JAM Results 2025 Enter the credentials to login and submit IIT JAM Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

IIT JAM Results 2025: Direct Link

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. The exam was held on February 2, 2025.