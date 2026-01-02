IIT Bombay Releases UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Cards Today ; Correction Window Open Till January 8

Summary Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites — uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in According to the official schedule, candidates who find any discrepancy in their admit cards can request corrections till January 8, 2026, up to 5 pm

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 today at 1 pm. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites — uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates who find any discrepancy in their admit cards can request corrections till January 8, 2026, up to 5 pm. IIT Bombay has advised candidates to carefully verify details such as name, photograph, signature, and examination centre.

The UCEED and CEED 2026 examinations will be conducted on January 18, from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates are required to carry their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID for verification at the examination centre.

Both UCEED and CEED papers will be conducted for a total of 300 marks and will consist of Part A and Part B. Part A will include Numerical Answer Type (NAT) and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for which candidates will be given one hour.

IIT Bombay conducts the UCEED for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme, while CEED is held for admission to Master of Design (MDes) and select PhD programmes. Participating institutes include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates related to the examination.