UCEED, CEED 2026 Final Answer Key Out - Check Cutoff Release and Result Declaration Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has officially released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the design entrance examinations can now access and download the Part-A final answer keys through the official websites, uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

To view the UCEED and CEED 2026 final answer keys, candidates must click on the relevant link displayed on the homepage. The final answer keys have been prepared after thoroughly reviewing the feedback and objections submitted by candidates during the objection window, ensuring accuracy and transparency in the evaluation process.

IIT Bombay has also announced the timelines for the next stages of the admission process. The cut-off marks for Part A of UCEED and CEED 2026, which are required for admission to various design programmes, will be released on February 5. These cut-offs will determine candidate eligibility for further stages of admission.

As per the official schedule, the UCEED 2026 results will be declared on March 6, 2026, while the CEED 2026 results are set to be announced earlier, on March 4, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly for result updates and further instructions.

The UCEED and CEED 2026 examinations were conducted on January 18, 2026, in a single shift. The entrance tests are held annually for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in design.

Through UCEED and CEED, eligible candidates can seek admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes), Master of Design (MDes), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes offered by IITs and other participating institutes across the country. Candidates must visit the official websites for information related to admissions and results.

Find the direct download link: UCEED and CEED