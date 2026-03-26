IIT JAM 2026 Results Out: IIT Bombay Announces Toppers Across All Subjects, Scorecards Released

Summary Candidates can download both the topper list PDF and their scorecards from the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in Qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to MSc and other postgraduate programmes from March 27 to April 15

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the topper list for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2026 across all subjects. The IIT JAM 2026 scorecards have also been published on March 26. Candidates can download both the topper list PDF and their scorecards from the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

As per the top 10 rank holders, Sarvesh Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR 1) in Physics, while Ayushi Agrawal topped Chemistry and Madhur Agrawal secured the first rank in Mathematics. Sakshi Nijwala emerged as the topper in Biotechnology, Suryoday Sethi ranked first in Economics, Hrushikesh Nahak led in Geology, and Koustav Chowdhury topped Mathematical Statistics.

Qualified candidates will be able to apply for admission to MSc and other postgraduate programmes from March 27 to April 15 through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS 2026) portal. The first admission list is scheduled to be released on May 25.

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The IIT JAM 2026 examination was conducted on February 15 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for seven subjects, including Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).