IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Releases JAM 2026 Admit Card at joaps.iitb.ac.in; Get Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jan 2026
15:47 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official JOAPS portal at joaps.iitb.ac.in using their login credentials
The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, and exam timings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 admit card today. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official JOAPS portal at joaps.iitb.ac.in using their login credentials.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, and exam timings.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official website joaps.iitb.ac.in
  2. The JOAPS login window will appear on the screen
  3. Enter your enrolment ID/registration ID/email ID and password
  4. Click on the Submit button
  5. The IIT JAM 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  6. Click on the “IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Download” link
  7. Download and take printouts for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and keep multiple copies for use on the day of the examination. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the examination authorities at the earliest.

Last updated on 13 Jan 2026
15:48 PM
IIT Bombay Admit Card
