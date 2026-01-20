UCEED, CEED 2026 Draft Answer Keys Released; Objections Open Till January 22

IIT Bombay

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has released the draft answer keys and question papers for UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the design entrance examinations can access the provisional answer keys and question paper PDFs through the official websites.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has released the draft answer keys and question papers for UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026, conducted for admission to BDes, MDes and PhD programmes. Candidates who appeared for the design entrance examinations can access the provisional answer keys and question paper PDFs through the official websites — uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026 and ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections or submit comments regarding the draft answer keys and question papers. Any grievances or queries must be submitted through the candidate login portal by January 22. IIT Bombay has clearly stated that representations sent via email will not be considered, and only submissions made through the designated online portal will be accepted.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) were conducted in test-centre based mode on January 18, with a total duration of three hours. IIT Bombay has made both the question papers and draft answers available to ensure transparency and allow candidates to assess their performance.

According to the official schedule, the CEED and UCEED 2026 results will be declared on March 4 and March 6, respectively, on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their CEED scorecards from March 10, and the scores will remain valid for one year from the date of result declaration. Further updates related to final answer keys, results, and the admission process will be notified on the official portals.

istock.com/deepak sethi
