CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking for Class 12 Board Exams from 2026; Read More Details Here

Summary The board clarified that while Class 12 answer books will be evaluated digitally, the Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be assessed through the physical mode CBSE conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, covering nearly 46 lakh students

In a significant change to its evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the introduction of on-screen marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer sheets starting from the academic year 2026.

The board clarified that while Class 12 answer books will be evaluated digitally, the Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be assessed through the physical mode.

CBSE conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, covering nearly 46 lakh students. The shift to on-screen marking has been introduced to enhance efficiency, transparency, and speed in the evaluation process.

According to the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2026, the board examinations will commence on February 17. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations will end on April 10.

In a circular issued on February 9, the board stated that the on-screen marking system is expected to eliminate common errors and delays associated with manual evaluation. CBSE outlined 10 key benefits of adopting the OSM method, including the removal of totalling errors, reduced manual coordination, and faster completion of evaluations.

The board further noted that the system will allow wider participation of teachers without requiring them to travel to evaluation centres. “Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duties,” CBSE said, adding that the move would also significantly reduce transportation costs and time.

The board maintained that necessary safeguards will be put in place to ensure accuracy and confidentiality during the digital evaluation process.