IIT Bombay Opens MTech Admissions 2026; Applications Open Till April 10 Without Late Fee

Summary According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 10 Candidates who miss this deadline can still apply with a late fee until April 16, 5 pm

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has commenced the application process for its Master of Technology (MTech) programmes for the 2026–27 academic session. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the institute’s official website, iitb.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form without a late fee is April 10. Candidates who miss this deadline can still apply with a late fee until April 16, 5 pm.

The application process is completely online. Applicants belonging to the General and OBC-NC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while women candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs 150.

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To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology, or a master’s degree in science, with at least 60% marks or a 6.0 CGPA. A relaxation is provided for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, who require a minimum of 55% marks or a 5.5 CGPA.

Admissions to the MTech programmes will be conducted through online counselling via the Common Offer Acceptance Portal. The selection process will be based on candidates’ GATE scores, academic performance, and departmental evaluation. Applicants with a valid GATE score must register separately on the COAP 2026 portal, through which seat allotment will be carried out. The counselling process for this academic session is being coordinated by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to the institute between July 22 and 23. The academic session for the MTech programme is scheduled to begin on July 27.

To apply, candidates need to register on the official portal, fill in the application form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form. A copy of the completed application