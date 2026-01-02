MBA

IIT Bombay Opens Applications for MBA 2026 Programme; Deadline January 31

Posted on 02 Jan 2026
13:23 PM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened applications for its MBA 2026 programme offered through the Shailesh J Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM). Eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official portal portal.iitb.ac.in until January 31, 2026, up to 5 pm.

According to the official notification, the application fee payment window will remain open until February 1, 2026, 5 pm. Candidates are advised to complete both the application form and fee payment within the stipulated deadlines.

Shortlisted applicants will be called for the interview round based on their CAT 2025 scores, which is scheduled to be conducted from March 5 to March 8.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.5. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, the minimum requirement is 55% marks. Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply, subject to meeting the institute’s academic requirements.

About the Programme

The MBA programme at IIT Bombay is designed to develop future business leaders with a strong foundation in core management disciplines and strategic decision-making. The curriculum combines subjects such as finance, accounting, operations and human resources with a distinctive focus on technology-driven management education.

A key highlight of the programme is its emphasis on technology management, with core courses including Technology Policy, R&D Management, and Managing Technology Transfer, aimed at preparing graduates for leadership roles in technology-intensive organisations.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the admission process.

MBA IIT Bombay MBA Admissions
