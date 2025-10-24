IIFT MBA Admissions 2026 Begin for IB and BA Programmes; Application Steps & Eligibility

Summary The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has opened registrations for its full-time MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes for the academic session 2026–27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website - iift.ac.in - till November 28, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has opened registrations for its full-time MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes for the academic session 2026–27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website - iift.ac.in - till November 28, 2025.

Eligibility and Admission Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (or 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates). There is no age limit for applicants. Selection will be based on CAT 2025 scores, followed by group discussion and personal interviews.

How to Apply

Visit the official website at iift.ac.in.

Click on the link for IIFT MBA Admissions 2026.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Application Fees

General/OBC-NCL/EWS: ₹3,000 (MBA IB), ₹2,000 (MBA BA)

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender: ₹1,500 (MBA IB), ₹1,000 (MBA BA)

The MBA (Business Analytics) programme is offered exclusively at the Delhi campus, while the MBA (International Business) course is available at the Delhi, Kolkata, Kakinada, and GIFT City campuses. The seat distribution includes 240 MBA IB seats each at Delhi and Kolkata, 120 seats each at GIFT City and Kakinada, and 60 MBA BA seats at the Delhi campus.