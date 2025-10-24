BPSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 Released: Key Exam Dates, Results and Interview Schedules

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the exam calendar for 2025–26. The official calendar was shared on BPSC’s official X handle, providing a comprehensive schedule for upcoming exams, results, and interview rounds.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the exam calendar for 2025–26, outlining major recruitment and examination timelines for various posts across the state. The official calendar was shared on BPSC’s official X handle, providing a comprehensive schedule for upcoming exams, results, and interview rounds.

According to the calendar, results and interviews for several key recruitment exams - including the Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 70th Main and Interview, District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director, and Principal and Vice Principal at Simultala Residential School - will be announced in January 2026.

The calendar also mentions that recruitment exams for technical posts such as Special Educator, Assistant Education Development Officer, and Assistant Town Planner are scheduled for January 2026. The Integrated CCE 71st Main exam and interview will be conducted between March and April 2026, while results for other major exams like the Combined Assistant Engineer recruitment will follow later in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official schedule, the 70th CCE mains result will be declared in December 2025. The District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director prelims result is expected in November 2025, followed by the mains exam in December. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher (Simultala Residential School, Jamui) mains exam will also be held in January 2026.

In addition, the Assistant Professor (Physics) final result will be published in November 2025, while interviews for Lecturer, Mining Engineering (Govt. Polytechnic/Women’s Polytechnic Institute) will take place in December 2025. The Mineral Development Officer and Vice Principal (ITI, under Labour Resources Department) written exam results are also expected in November.

Meanwhile, the Junior Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Environment Officer, and Public Relations Officer recruitment results conducted by the Bihar State Pollution Control Board will be declared in November 2025, according to the notice.