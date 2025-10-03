IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Begins UCEED 2026 Registration; Exam Scheduled for January 18

Aspiring candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate design programs at IITs and other participating institutes can now apply through the official UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in
The admit cards will be available for download from January 2, 2026, and candidates will have time until January 8, 2026, to report and rectify any discrepancies in the admit card

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially opened the registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2026. Aspiring candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate design programs at IITs and other participating institutes can now apply through the official UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The last date to submit the online application without a late fee is October 31, 2025, while the extended deadline with a late fee is November 7, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to complete the registration process early to avoid last-minute issues. The UCEED 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 18, 2026, in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon across designated exam centres.

The admit cards will be available for download from January 2, 2026, and candidates will have time until January 8, 2026, to report and rectify any discrepancies in the admit card. It is crucial for applicants to check the document thoroughly and contact authorities in case of errors.

Students who have completed their Class XII (or equivalent) in 2025 or are appearing in 2026, regardless of their stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities — are eligible to apply for UCEED 2026. This inclusive criterion makes the exam accessible to a wide range of students interested in pursuing a career in design.

UCEED 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in

2. Click on the UCEED 2026 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC-NCL category candidates is ₹4000, while female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay a reduced fee of ₹2000.

UCEED is a national-level entrance test conducted annually by IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programs offered at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. It tests candidates on design aptitude, visual and spatial ability, observation, and creativity.

Candidates are advised to read the official brochure thoroughly and stay updated on important announcements through the UCEED website. With registrations now open, design aspirants are urged to act quickly and ensure all details are correctly submitted within the given timelines.

