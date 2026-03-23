IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Announces PG, PhD Admission Schedule for 2026–27 Session; Check Dates, Eligibility Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
13:59 PM

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The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the admission schedule for its postgraduate and doctoral programmes for the 2026–27 academic session, along with key details for MTech aspirants.

According to the institute, the admission notification was issued on March 20, 2026, while the application process will begin on March 25. Candidates can apply without a late fee until April 10, after which a brief late application window will be available for select programmes.

The institute is expected to release the list of shortlisted candidates for tests and interviews between April 21 and April 23. The selection process, which includes written tests and interviews, will be conducted in May in both online and offline modes, depending on the department and programme.

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Following the evaluation process, admission offers will be issued in phases from late May through early June. Additional admission rounds may continue until July, with spot admissions for select MTech programmes scheduled towards the end of the month.

Candidates who receive offers will need to complete orientation and registration formalities around July 22–23. The Autumn semester for the 2026–27 academic year is set to commence on July 27, 2026.

The institute has advised applicants to keep track of deadlines and updates to ensure a smooth admission process.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
14:00 PM
IIT Bombay Admission Open
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