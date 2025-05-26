IISER

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key OUT at iiseradmission.in- Read Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2025
17:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the IAT 2025 answer key by visiting the official website- iiseradmission.in
Candidates who are not satisfied with the IISER IAT 2025 answer key will be able to raise objections against the provisional key

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) has published the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the IAT 2025 answer key by visiting the official website- iiseradmission.in.

The IAT 2024 answer objection window will be opened soon. Candidates who are not satisfied with the IISER IAT 2025 answer key will be able to raise objections against the provisional key.

ISER IAT 2024 was conducted on May 25 from 9 am to 12 noon as a computer-based test across various exam centres in India. With the help of IISER IAT answer key 2025, aspirants can calculate their probable scores in the exam using the marking scheme.

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- iiseradmission.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the IAT 2025 answer key link
  3. IISER IAT 2025 answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen
  4. Check and download the answer key
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 26 May 2025
17:06 PM
IISER IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key
