MBA Programme

IIM Mumbai and Subhash Ghai’s WWI to Launch MBA in Media & Entertainment from 2026

PTI
PTI
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
11:11 AM

The Telegraph online Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has partnered with Whistling Woods International (WWI) to offer a two-year MBA programme in media and entertainment.
The programme, which is expected to commence from June 2026, will span the entire M&E (media and entertainment) spectrum.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai on Monday said it has partnered with Whistling Woods International (WWI), an institute founded by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, to offer a two-year MBA programme in media and entertainment.

The programme, which is expected to commence from June 2026, will span the entire M&E (media and entertainment) spectrum, including film, television, OTT, corporate finance, data science, brand management, emerging technologies, animation, comics business, law and ethics, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

"Students will benefit from immersive sessions across both WWI and IIM Mumbai campuses, enriched by real-world case studies, live projects, and mentorship from top industry leaders. At IIM Mumbai, we take pride in our legacy of delivering transformative education," the business school's director, Prof Manoj Tiwari, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This collaboration with Whistling Woods (a city-based film, communication and creative arts institute) allows us to extend world-class, industry-relevant learning opportunities that will help shape India's global leadership in M&E," the IIM Mumbai director noted.

The programme initially will have a student capacity of 40.

"The collaboration with IIM Mumbai adds prestige and ensures our graduates are equipped with both creative vision and business acumen," stated Whistling Woods founder and Bollywood filmmaker Ghai.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
11:12 AM
MBA Programme Indian Institute of Management IIM Mumbai Whistling Woods International
Similar stories
JKSSB

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled - New Dates Announced for Civil and Electrical Posts

QS Global MBA Rankings

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIMs Lead India’s Charge in World’s Top 100!

Rajasthan police

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission & Result U. . .

Medical Education

Reservation for Transgender Candidates in PG Medical Courses? SC Hearing Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKSSB

JKSSB JE Exam 2025 Rescheduled - New Dates Announced for Civil and Electrical Posts

QS Global MBA Rankings

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: IIMs Lead India’s Charge in World’s Top 100!

Rajasthan police

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released - Objection Submission & Result U. . .

Medical Education

Reservation for Transgender Candidates in PG Medical Courses? SC Hearing Today

SSC 2025

SSC Warns Candidates Against Malpractices in CGL 2025, Cautions of Strict Action!

Out of Nearly 9000 Applicants, 84 Students Selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality