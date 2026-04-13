IIM

IIM Mumbai Holds Third Convocation; 505 Students Graduate from First MBA Batch

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
13:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the institute, the graduating cohort comprised 300 students from the general MBA programme, 177 from Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 from Sustainability Management
This batch marks a significant milestone in the institute’s evolution from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) into an IIM

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai celebrated its third annual convocation on April 11, awarding degrees to 505 students, including the institute’s first Master of Business Administration (MBA) batch following its transition to an IIM.

According to the institute, the graduating cohort comprised 300 students from the general MBA programme, 177 from Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 from Sustainability Management. In addition, degrees were conferred on participants from executive programmes in logistics and digital transformation, along with seven doctoral graduates.

This batch marks a significant milestone in the institute’s evolution from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) into an IIM. The institute noted that its MBA programme combines its traditional strengths in industrial engineering and operations with a broader management curriculum aligned with other IIMs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of clear decision-making, adaptability to changing economic conditions, and professional integrity.

Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari highlighted that this is the first batch to complete MBA programmes introduced after the transition from NITIE, adding that graduates are expected to contribute across sectors such as supply chain, sustainability, and operations.

Chairman of the Board of Governors Shashi Kiran Shetty said the institute is focused on strengthening its academic framework and industry linkages to keep pace with evolving market demands.

The convocation underscores IIM Mumbai’s ongoing transformation and its efforts to position itself among leading management institutions in the country.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
13:54 PM
IIM IIM Mumbai convocation ceremony
Similar stories
Bihar government

Bihar Board Announces Compartment, Special Exam Dates 2026 for Class 10, 12; Know Sch. . .

Jharkhand government

159 Candidates Held in Jharkhand Excise Constable Exam Paper Leak Case; Gang Under Pr. . .

Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected Soon; Evaluation Process in Final Stage

NIOS

NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar government

Bihar Board Announces Compartment, Special Exam Dates 2026 for Class 10, 12; Know Sch. . .

IIM Jammu
IIM Jammu

IIM Jammu, CAHO Sign MoU to Boost Healthcare Management Education and Research

Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected Soon; Evaluation Process in Final Stage

Jharkhand government

159 Candidates Held in Jharkhand Excise Constable Exam Paper Leak Case; Gang Under Pr. . .

NIOS

NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Photo Mismatch? NTA Activates Verification Facility; Check Steps, Deadli. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality