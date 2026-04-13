IIM Mumbai Holds Third Convocation; 505 Students Graduate from First MBA Batch

Summary According to the institute, the graduating cohort comprised 300 students from the general MBA programme, 177 from Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 from Sustainability Management This batch marks a significant milestone in the institute’s evolution from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) into an IIM

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai celebrated its third annual convocation on April 11, awarding degrees to 505 students, including the institute’s first Master of Business Administration (MBA) batch following its transition to an IIM.

According to the institute, the graduating cohort comprised 300 students from the general MBA programme, 177 from Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 from Sustainability Management. In addition, degrees were conferred on participants from executive programmes in logistics and digital transformation, along with seven doctoral graduates.

This batch marks a significant milestone in the institute’s evolution from the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) into an IIM. The institute noted that its MBA programme combines its traditional strengths in industrial engineering and operations with a broader management curriculum aligned with other IIMs.

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Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of clear decision-making, adaptability to changing economic conditions, and professional integrity.

Director Manoj Kumar Tiwari highlighted that this is the first batch to complete MBA programmes introduced after the transition from NITIE, adding that graduates are expected to contribute across sectors such as supply chain, sustainability, and operations.

Chairman of the Board of Governors Shashi Kiran Shetty said the institute is focused on strengthening its academic framework and industry linkages to keep pace with evolving market demands.

The convocation underscores IIM Mumbai’s ongoing transformation and its efforts to position itself among leading management institutions in the country.