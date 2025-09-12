IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s Kkala Join Hands to Launch ‘Artepreneur’ PGDM Programme

Summary The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) announced a collaboration with Kkala, founded by singer Kailash Kher, to launch a one-year `Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Leadership for the performing arts' from June 2026. Participants will experience a dynamic learning journey that integrates theatre, music, dance, and yoga with management frameworks.

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Kkala, founded by singer Kailash Kher, to launch a one-year `Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Leadership for the performing arts' from June 2026.

The programme is tailored for aspiring leaders in the performing arts, creative entrepreneurs and visionary artists who want to combine artistic innovation with business leadership, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

"Artepreneur PGDM is designed to nurture creative leadership," IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj K Tiwari said.

Participants will experience a dynamic learning journey that integrates theatre, music, dance, and yoga with management frameworks, equipping them to navigate complex real-world challenges with emotional intelligence, adaptability and resilience, he said.

"The performing arts have the power to transform not just how we perform on stage, but how we lead in our communities and workplaces. This collaboration is a remarkable step in bringing creative leadership to the forefront of business education," Kher added.

