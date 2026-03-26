IIM Kozhikode Enters Global Top 100, IIT Delhi Leads India in QS World University Rankings 2026

Summary According to the official QS report, around 6,277 institutions worldwide were evaluated, with 1,912 institutions ranked across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subject areas, amounting to 21,000 total entries This year’s rankings reflect the rising global competitiveness of Indian institutes, particularly in business, management, and engineering disciplines

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has been released, with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) achieving the 78th position globally in the narrow subject category of business and management studies. This marks a significant jump from last year, when the institute was ranked 141st, placing it firmly in the global top 100.

According to the official QS report, around 6,277 institutions worldwide were evaluated, with 1,912 institutions ranked across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subject areas, amounting to 21,000 total entries.

Indian institutes have continued to make a strong impression globally. In the engineering and technology category, IIT Delhi led the country at 36th place, followed by IIT Bombay at 42nd and IIT Madras at 62nd. IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur secured 64th and 84th positions, respectively, further highlighting India’s growing presence in global higher education rankings.

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This year’s rankings reflect the rising global competitiveness of Indian institutes, particularly in business, management, and engineering disciplines.