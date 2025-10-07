IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode Closes CAT 2025 Application Correction Window Today- Know Editable Fields Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Oct 2025
13:41 PM

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, October 7. This marks the final opportunity for registered candidates to make edits to their CAT 2025 application forms. The correction facility is available on the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can log in using their user ID and password to access the correction form. The fields open for correction include the candidate's name, photograph, signature, and preferred test city. Importantly, no additional fee is required to make these changes. However, IIM Kozhikode has clarified that this is a one-time facility, and no further edits will be allowed once the window closes.

The CAT 2025 registration process concluded on September 20. The prestigious MBA entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30 in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes, and it will assess candidates on sections such as Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

IIM CAT 2025 Application Form: Steps to Edit

  1. Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on the login button under ‘registered candidate login’
  3. Enter the login credentials such as user ID and password
  4. Make the required changes and click on the “Save” tab
  5. Download and take a printout of the edited CAT 2025 registration form

Candidates are advised to double-check all details before submitting the corrected form, as no further modifications will be entertained after today.

