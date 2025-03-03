IIM Calcutta concludes Final Placements for the 60th Batch of their flagship MBA program

Summary Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort while Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter in the strategy consulting cohort The placement season also saw participation from many new recruiters like DBS Bank, Welspun, Nykaa, Clear, Lava International, Juspay, Modelama Exports, Waaree Group, Fashion Accessories, Policybazaar, to name a few

IIM Calcutta’s flagship MBA program concluded the final placements for the 60th batch on 21st February 2025, recording another stellar year with 100% placements. There were 456 students participating in the process, securing 538 offers rolled out by 196 companies despite the tough market conditions. The consulting sector was at the top with 201 offers (37.3%) being made. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort while Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter in the strategy consulting cohort. Other consulting firms that participated were McKinsey, Kearney, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, TCS, KPMG, PwC, and Vector Consulting, amongst others. American Express emerged as the top recruiter in the payments and card cohort, followed by Mastercard.

IIMC continued to attract marquee finance firms justifying its domain leadership. 114 offers were made in the areas of Private Equity, Venture Capital, Investment Banking, Markets, Asset and Wealth management which saw participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, UBS, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Avendus, Moelis, Elevation Capital, DE Shaw, Claypond Capital, Standard Chartered, Arga Investment Management, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Kotak Alternate Asset, Ambit, Prime Ventures, Edelweiss, Ebullient Securities, o3 Capital, EY IB, and DC Advisory, amongst others.

Both new and legacy firms participated in the process. The technology sector witnessed participation from firms like Google, Microsoft, Navi, Infosys Global, HiLabs, ThoughtSpot, Ola, Browserstack, UKG, Optum, ITC Infotech, EXL, and HCL. These firms extended 78 offers (14.5%). 145 offers (27%) were made primarily in Marketing and General Management domain by firms like Tata Administrative Services, Aditya Birla Group, GMR, RPSG, Zomato, Vedanta, RPG, Adani, Puma, Coca-Cola, Dabur, Airtel and Mankind Pharma, among others. The placement season also saw participation from many new recruiters like DBS Bank, Welspun, Nykaa, Clear, Lava International, Juspay, Modelama Exports, Waaree Group, Fashion Accessories, Policybazaar, to name a few.

This year saw many new trends and a greater interest in the pre-placement offers. Several global firms participated as first time recruiters reinforcing the trust in the talent pool at the MBA programme. As always, the strength and affection of the alumni base and network of the institute continued to provide strong support to the placement outcomes. The Cluster-cohort system with its Dream and Hold and Wait policies ensured a fair process and better candidate-company fit.

Professor Ritu Mehta, Chairperson, Placement Committee said, “We are very fortunate to have remarkable placement results despite challenging market conditions. Our graduates have got great opportunities to kickstart their careers after the management degree. We are very grateful to our recruiters to repose their trust in our students and our academic ecosystem”.

Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Partner, and Saurabh Chhajer, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group said in a joint statement, “We are excited to welcome another exceptional cohort of candidates from IIM Calcutta this year. Joka has always been a campus we eagerly anticipate visiting, and once again, we were highly impressed by the depth and diversity of talent we met here. A big thank you to the placement team for ensuring a seamless process, from events to the final hiring day. We look forward to having this outstanding group join us at BCG!"

Arindam Choudhary from the 60th Batch, who shall be joining TAS said, “I'd like to thank the Placement Team for turning challenges into triumphs. Their relentless efforts, combined with clear communication with both students and a record number of firms, ensured a seamless and fair process for everyone. From navigating market uncertainties to securing the best opportunities, they truly had our backs not just in the process but also keeping the spirits uplifted throughout. The dream policy as well as the Hold and Wait clause was executed in the utmost fair manner. Joka doesn’t just chase dreams—it delivers them.”