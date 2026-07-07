HTET Answer Key 2026 Released for PGT Level - Check Objection Submission, Result Details

Summary The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the provisional answer key through the official BSEH portal (bseh.org.in).

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the provisional answer key through the official BSEH portal (bseh.org.in). At present, the board has released the answer key for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) level, while the answer keys for the Primary Teacher (PRT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examinations are expected to be made available shortly.

With the release of the provisional answer key, BSEH has also opened the objection facility for candidates who believe there are discrepancies in any of the published answers. Aspirants can review the responses provided in the answer key and submit objections until July 9. The board will examine all challenges received from candidates before preparing and publishing the final answer key, which will be used for the evaluation of the examination.

BSEH has also reiterated the minimum qualifying criteria for candidates appearing in the HTET 2025-26 examination. Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other categories are required to secure at least 60 per cent, which is equivalent to 90 marks out of 150, to qualify. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and Differently Abled candidates who are domiciled in Haryana, the minimum qualifying requirement has been fixed at 55 per cent, or 82 marks out of 150. However, SC and Differently Abled candidates from states other than Haryana must obtain 60 per cent, or 90 marks out of 150, to be considered qualified.

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Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official HTET website for updates regarding the release of the PRT and TGT answer keys and the publication of the final answer key, and subsequent result announcements.

Find the direct answer key link here.