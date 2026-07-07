HTET

HTET Answer Key 2026 Released for PGT Level - Check Objection Submission, Result Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
11:58 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025-26.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the provisional answer key through the official BSEH portal (bseh.org.in).

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has published the provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the provisional answer key through the official BSEH portal (bseh.org.in). At present, the board has released the answer key for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) level, while the answer keys for the Primary Teacher (PRT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examinations are expected to be made available shortly.

With the release of the provisional answer key, BSEH has also opened the objection facility for candidates who believe there are discrepancies in any of the published answers. Aspirants can review the responses provided in the answer key and submit objections until July 9. The board will examine all challenges received from candidates before preparing and publishing the final answer key, which will be used for the evaluation of the examination.

BSEH has also reiterated the minimum qualifying criteria for candidates appearing in the HTET 2025-26 examination. Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other categories are required to secure at least 60 per cent, which is equivalent to 90 marks out of 150, to qualify. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and Differently Abled candidates who are domiciled in Haryana, the minimum qualifying requirement has been fixed at 55 per cent, or 82 marks out of 150. However, SC and Differently Abled candidates from states other than Haryana must obtain 60 per cent, or 90 marks out of 150, to be considered qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official HTET website for updates regarding the release of the PRT and TGT answer keys and the publication of the final answer key, and subsequent result announcements.

Find the direct answer key link here.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
11:59 AM
HTET BSEH Board of School Education Haryana Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key
Similar stories
International Baccalaureate (IB)

IB May 2026 DP, CP Results Out for Over 2 Lakh Students Worldwide; India Sees Rise in. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Trial Allotment Result Announced: Check Full Rank-Wise List for Engineering. . .

SSLC exams

TN SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out - Check Class 10 Revised Scores, Updated Markshee. . .

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released - Check Next Admission Steps, Key D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
International Baccalaureate (IB)

IB May 2026 DP, CP Results Out for Over 2 Lakh Students Worldwide; India Sees Rise in. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Trial Allotment Result Announced: Check Full Rank-Wise List for Engineering. . .

FRAME WORK: Students at the Gurugram campus of the University of Southampton. Courtesy British Council
British Council

Home and the World

SSLC exams

TN SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 Out - Check Class 10 Revised Scores, Updated Markshee. . .

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released - Check Next Admission Steps, Key D. . .

Mumbai rains

Schools and Colleges Across Mumbai Shut Today? Check July 7 Update for Educational In. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality