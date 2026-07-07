NEET UG 2026 Refund Bank Detail Edit Process Ends Today; OMR Sheet and Result Release Latest Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the facility to edit or update bank account details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund today, July 7. Candidates who have not yet verified or modified their banking information must complete the process within the stipulated deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the facility to edit or update bank account details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 fee refund today, July 7, at 11.50 PM. Candidates who have not yet verified or modified their banking information must complete the process within the stipulated deadline through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to ensure that the refunded examination fee is credited to the correct account. Alongside the ongoing refund process, NTA is also expected to release the NEET UG 2026 re-examination OMR response sheets and the final answer key shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to access these documents online by logging in with their application number and password.

The fee refund process has already commenced for candidates who successfully confirmed their bank account details. According to the latest available information, 8,29,510 candidates have updated their banking details so far. NTA had earlier extended the deadline for submitting or modifying refund-related bank account information until July 7, giving candidates additional time to complete the mandatory verification process. Students seeking the refund are required to provide accurate banking information, including the account holder's name, bank account number, IFSC code, bank name, and branch details. Any incorrect or incomplete information may affect the refund process.

Candidates awaiting the release of the re-examination documents will soon be able to download their NEET UG 2026 re-exam OMR response sheets through the official portal. The OMR sheet will allow candidates to verify the answers recorded during the examination and compare them with the provisional or final answer key once it is published.

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After the release of the final answer key, NTA will declare the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their results using their login credentials. While the testing agency has not officially confirmed the result date, several media reports indicate that the re-NEET UG 2026 results are likely to be announced by July 20. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest announcements regarding the release of the OMR response sheets, final answer key, and result declaration.