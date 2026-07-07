IB May 2026 DP, CP Results Out for Over 2 Lakh Students Worldwide; India Sees Rise in Candidates

Summary The International Baccalaureate (IB) has published the results of the May 2026 examination session for its Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP). Over 6000 students from India received their results this year, reflecting the continued expansion of the IB curriculum across the country.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) has published the results of the May 2026 examination session for its Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP), with 209,607 students worldwide receiving their scores. Among them, 6,265 students from India received their results this year, reflecting the continued expansion of the IB curriculum across the country. According to the organisation, the number of Indian students receiving DP and CP results has increased by 3 per cent compared to the previous year, indicating growing participation in the internationally recognised programmes.

For the May 2026 examination session, the average Diploma Programme score for Indian students was 32.78 points, highlighting the academic performance of candidates enrolled in IB schools across the country.

The Diploma Programme (DP) is currently offered in 192 IB World Schools across India. The programme follows an inquiry-based curriculum that focuses on academic excellence while encouraging students to develop analytical thinking, language proficiency, research abilities and personal growth. Alongside academic learning, the curriculum promotes ethical leadership and a global outlook, enabling students to engage with complex issues from multiple perspectives. The organisation also highlighted findings from 11 comparative studies, which concluded that the Diploma Programme consistently meets and, in many cases, exceeds international academic benchmarks across several leading education systems worldwide.

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The Career-related Programme (CP) is available in 43 IB World Schools across India and is designed for students between the ages of 16 and 19 years. The programme integrates academic study with career-focused education, allowing students to develop practical knowledge alongside essential professional and personal skills.

The organisation added that the majority of students completed the standard assessment process during the May 2026 examination session. However, for candidates who were unable to sit for examinations due to conflict affecting parts of the Middle East, the IB implemented its non-exam contingency measure to ensure that eligible students could still receive fair and appropriate assessments.

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