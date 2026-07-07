JNVST 2027 Registration Begins for Class 6 Admission; Apply by July 31

Summary Eligible students seeking admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027–28 academic session can submit their online applications till July 31, 2026 The JNVST 2027 entrance examination will be conducted on November 28, 2026, with the results expected to be announced by the end of March 2027

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the official notification and prospectus for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2027. Eligible students seeking admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2027–28 academic session can submit their online applications till July 31, 2026.

The JNVST 2027 entrance examination will be conducted on November 28, 2026, with the results expected to be announced by the end of March 2027.

Students currently studying in Class 5 during the 2026–27 academic session in recognised schools are eligible to apply, subject to the prescribed age and residency criteria.

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This year's entrance test is scheduled significantly earlier than in the previous two admission cycles. The examination was held in December 2025 for the previous session and in April 2024 before that.

One of the key highlights of the JNVST 2027 prospectus is that the district-based admission policy remains unchanged.

Students can apply only for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located in their district of residence. However, candidates studying in a neighbouring district may also be considered if their school is situated within a radial distance of 10 km from their residence. Such cases will be subject to verification by NVS authorities.

The Samiti has clarified that applications submitted for the wrong district will be rejected, even if the candidate is provisionally selected during the admission process.