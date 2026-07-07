AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Timings, Expected Cutoffs Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status through the official AP POLYCET counselling portal once the link is activated While the authority has not announced an official release time, media reports suggest the result may be published by 6 PM or during the usual update windows before 11 AM or after 3 PM

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 7, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status through the official AP POLYCET counselling portal once the link is activated.

While the authority has not announced an official release time, media reports suggest the result may be published by 6 PM or during the usual update windows before 11 AM or after 3 PM. Candidates will need their login credentials to download the allotment order.

AP POLYCET Round 1 Allotment 2026: Steps to Download

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Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment order:

Visit the official AP POLYCET counselling portal. Click on the "AP POLYCET 2026 Seat Allotment for Round 1" link. Enter your Hall Ticket Number, ICR Form Number/Password, and Date of Birth. Complete the mobile OTP verification, if prompted. Pay the online allotment fee (approximately ₹800), if applicable. Download and print the allotment order for future reference.

Candidates allotted seats must complete both online self-reporting and physical reporting at their allotted polytechnic colleges between July 8 and July 11, 2026.

The academic session for polytechnic courses will commence from July 8, 2026.

Candidates who fail to report to the allotted institute by July 11, 2026, will forfeit their allotted seat.

Candidates should carry the following original documents along with photocopies:

AP POLYCET 2026 Allotment Order

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket

AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card

SSC/Class 10 Marks Memo or equivalent certificate

Study/Bonafide Certificates from Class 4 to Class 10

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Expected Cutoffs

Based on SBTET estimates:

Open Category (OC): Computer Science and IT seats in top government polytechnics may close between 1,750 and 6,000.

Backward Classes (BC): Expected closing ranks may range between 4,500 and 24,000, depending on the sub-category.

Scheduled Castes (SC): Closing ranks may extend from 32,000 to over 90,000, with no minimum qualifying mark requirement for eligibility.